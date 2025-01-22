Indiana Fever new coach discusses Caitlin Clark's focus ahead of new WNBA season

New Indiana Fever Player Development Coach Keith Porter has high expectations for Caitlin Clark as she prepares for her second season in the WNBA. During an appearance on Rachel DeMita’s “Courtside Club,” Porter discussed his commitment to elevating Clark’s game to new heights.

“My goals for Caitlin, I just want her to just destroy everything,” Porter said. “I want to give her the extra tools to when how teams used to play her, you can’t do that anymore. You can’t force her to take these shots. So now what do you do? I just want her to feel super comfortable in every scenario, every coverage, whatever it is, and just destroy teams.”

Porter’s confidence in Clark’s potential is evident, even predicting future MVP honors for the 23-year-old guard. When asked about the possibility, he responded, “Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. Definitely do.” Porter, who previously worked with the Connecticut Sun and helped develop players like Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, had a historic rookie season with the Fever. She earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, made the All-WNBA First Team, and became an All-Star. Additionally, Clark set single-season and single-game records in assists, broke the rookie scoring record, and became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever handles the ball against Karlie Samuelson of the Washington Mystics (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Despite all her success, Porter also revealed that she was “down to earth,” and praised her for her maturity. “It’s the weirdest thing because [you] almost forget who she is because of how relaxed and reserved she is as a person,” he told DeMita.

Clark is committed to get ‘stronger’ for sophomore season

Speaking to reporters in November, Clark revealed her offseason priorities, emphasizing physical strength. “Besides the actual basketball skill part of it, I think getting stronger, that’s what I’m focusing on. I’m in the weight room a lot just building that strength,” she said. “Obviously it was hard going straight from the college season to the professional season and getting to spend a lot of time in the weight rooms. So, that’s what I’ve been focusing on.“

However, she didn’t forget her work on the court. “And obviously a lot of things on the court. I’m always wanting to get better and that’s what drives me. I love it and I feel very fortunate that it’s my job.”

While many WNBA stars, including her teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston, are competing in the new 3v3 league Unrivaled, Clark chose not to participate. Instead, she opted for a well-deserved break following her groundbreaking rookie season, balancing rest and preparation as she gears up for her sophomore season.

