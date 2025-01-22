Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: TJ Watt confirms final decision about future with Steelers after elimination in playoffs against Ravens

After the Steelers' heartbreaking playoff elimination at the hands of the Ravens, TJ Watt makes his long-awaited final decision about his future in Pittsburgh.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

TJ Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesTJ Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers

TJ Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but after eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has not come close to achieving his ultimate goal of competing for a championship.

The Steelers are in a historic crisis that has coincided with Watt’s tenure in Pittsburgh. Eight years without playoff victories and six consecutive postseason losses. Obviously, the blame isn’t on TJ, although, for many experts, the star didn’t have the necessary impact in the final stretch of 2024.

Now, with a massive contract extension looming, the big question is whether TJ Watt believes he can win a Super Bowl with the Steelers or if he is starting to consider the possibility of playing for a team that is a contender.

Advertisement

Will TJ Watt get contract extension with Steelers?

TJ Watt will be entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers in 2025, and so far, the team’s front office has not shown any signs that negotiations have started. Despite the uncertainty, the linebacker sent a clear message about where he wants to play.

“I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I don’t want to leave this place. I want to be part of the solution. I’ve put so much into it here. I’ve seen so many guys. I wat to help Cam Heyward get to where we need to get. I love the people here and that goes beyond just the coaches. It’s the fan base. It’s the community. We owe it to them to get it right and I want to be part of the solution. Not leave here and go somewhere else. It’s not my intention at all.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

see also

NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell loses another key staff member after playoff defeat vs Commanders
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell loses another key staff member after playoff defeat vs Commanders

Mike Vrabel to reunite with former Titans coach on Patriots staff
NFL

Mike Vrabel to reunite with former Titans coach on Patriots staff

NHL News: Canadiens forward Jake Evans drops powerful warning to the rest of the league, amid playoff push
NHL

NHL News: Canadiens forward Jake Evans drops powerful warning to the rest of the league, amid playoff push

He was the No. 1 American player, beat Federer and Nadal, but retired due to anxiety issues
Tennis

He was the No. 1 American player, beat Federer and Nadal, but retired due to anxiety issues

Better Collective Logo