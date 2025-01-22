TJ Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but after eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has not come close to achieving his ultimate goal of competing for a championship.

The Steelers are in a historic crisis that has coincided with Watt’s tenure in Pittsburgh. Eight years without playoff victories and six consecutive postseason losses. Obviously, the blame isn’t on TJ, although, for many experts, the star didn’t have the necessary impact in the final stretch of 2024.

Now, with a massive contract extension looming, the big question is whether TJ Watt believes he can win a Super Bowl with the Steelers or if he is starting to consider the possibility of playing for a team that is a contender.

Will TJ Watt get contract extension with Steelers?

TJ Watt will be entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers in 2025, and so far, the team’s front office has not shown any signs that negotiations have started. Despite the uncertainty, the linebacker sent a clear message about where he wants to play.

“I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I don’t want to leave this place. I want to be part of the solution. I’ve put so much into it here. I’ve seen so many guys. I wat to help Cam Heyward get to where we need to get. I love the people here and that goes beyond just the coaches. It’s the fan base. It’s the community. We owe it to them to get it right and I want to be part of the solution. Not leave here and go somewhere else. It’s not my intention at all.”

