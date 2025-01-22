Serena Williams' former coach chooses the greatest player between Nadal, Djokovic and Federer

Patrick Mouratoglou, a well-respected coach in the tennis world, has worked with some of the sport’s best players. From guiding Serena Williams to 10 Grand Slam titles to becoming Naomi Osaka’s coach in September 2024, Mouratoglou has seen tennis greatness up close. But when asked about the greatest player of all time, he reflected on the longstanding debate between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

In a 2024 interview with Talking Tennis (via Tennis365), Mouratoglou was candid about his thoughts on the “Big 3” and their place in tennis history. “I think they are all, the three are so unique. Any of the three I would have liked for sure; if I had to pick one, I would pick Novak,” he stated. “I said this several years ago, ‘I think he’s gonna become the greatest,’ when he had only 15 Grand Slams. I mean, only, sorry it’s a lot, but compared to what he has now.”

The coach was quick to clarify that he wasn’t diminishing the achievements of Nadal and Federer. “They are the three best players of all time,” Mouratoglou acknowledged. “So to work with one of them is something so special, but if I had to pick one, I would pick Novak because I always thought he would become the greatest.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mouratoglou’s reasoning for favoring Djokovic was based on more than just talent. “First because he would play longer, his body is healthier than the other two others’ bodies,” he explained. “And I feel that his motivation to become the greatest was so huge.”

However, Mouratoglou emphasized that his opinion wasn’t about Djokovic being better in a general sense. “I’m not saying he’s playing better than the others, I don’t want to be offensive to the others when I say that,” he clarified. “But at some point, to name someone the greatest, it has to be with achievements. And in terms of achievements, he’s the greatest.”

Advertisement

Patrick Mouratoglou is coaching Naomi Osaka since September 2024 (Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Mouratoglou’s analysis is backed by Djokovic’s impressive statistics. As of 2025, Djokovic holds numerous records, including 24 Grand Slam singles titles, the most Masters 1000 titles (40), and 428 weeks as world No. 1. He also achieved a career Triple Grand Slam with at least three titles in each major, a feat no other male player has achieved. Additionally, Djokovic’s 2024 Paris Olympics victory completed the career Golden Slam.

Advertisement

Federer’s thoughts on the GOAT debate

In 2022, ahead of his retirement, the Federer gave his perspective on the matter in an interview with the Associated Press. He acknowledged that the topic was “a good conversation, let’s be honest,” but also pointed out the difficulty in comparing the players. “How can you compare? What’s better? To win when you’re old or when you’re young? I have no idea, you know. Is it better to win on clay or grass? Don’t know,” he said.

Federer expanded on his views, suggesting that the GOAT conversation is influenced by social media. “It really is impossible to grasp,” he admitted. “Who is the greatest? Probably MJ. But is it LeBron? Some stats say he is. Everybody calling each other ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ I’m like, Come on, OK? There cannot possibly be that many ‘GOATs,’“ Federer quipped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roger Federer,t, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic of Team Europe show their support from the team (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

While Federer may not be concerned with who is the greatest, his accomplishments speak for themselves. The Swiss legend retired with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record of eight Wimbledon titles, making him one of the most successful players in the sport’s history.

Advertisement

In the end, whether one considers Federer, Nadal, or Djokovic the greatest player of all time may depend on how one defines greatness. Mouratoglou’s choice of Djokovic is based on his achievements, while Federer’s approach to the debate is more nuanced, acknowledging the difficulty of comparing players from different eras and circumstances. What is clear, however, is that all three players have left their mark on tennis history, with each defining greatness in their own way.