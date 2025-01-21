Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the New England Patriots. In his return, the former linebacker has decided to bring back a key member of Tom Brady’s offense, someone instrumental in winning six Super Bowl titles with the AFC East squad.

Recent years have been challenging for the Patriots. The AFC East club built a dynasty with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but everything changed once the legendary quarterback left the team.

Bill Belichick struggled to find success without Brady, leading to his departure in 2024. The Patriots then appointed Jerod Mayo as head coach last season, but the experiment was a disaster, resulting in his dismissal at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel hires a six-time Super Bowl champion for the Patriots

Last year, the Patriots decided to part ways with Bill Belichick. The legendary coach couldn’t lead the team to success without Tom Brady, prompting the club to move on.

see also NFL News: Mike Vrabel could have Dolphins coach join him in Patriots staff as defensive coordinator

New England then turned to Jerod Mayo, who had been the inside linebackers coach under Belichick. The Patriots believed Mayo, as a Belichick protégé, could be the solution, but he proved otherwise.

Advertisement

Mayo ended the 2024 NFL season with a dismal 4-13 record, leading to his firing. Now, Mike Vrabel has been named head coach and has already started assembling his staff for the 2025 campaign.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, NFL Media reported that Vrabel has chosen Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. McDaniels, a six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, held various coaching roles during Belichick’s tenure.

Advertisement

Josh McDaniels, former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

McDaniels was primarily the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, crafting a powerful offense around Tom Brady. His strategies helped Brady achieve legendary status, supported by a well-rounded roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Patriots draft a new quarterback in 2025?

One persistent question for the Patriots in recent years has been the quarterback position. The team hasn’t found a strong successor since Brady’s departure and continues to search for stability.

see also Neither Tony Gonzalez nor Antonio Gates: Tom Brady names the greatest TE in NFL history

Reports suggest the Patriots have no plans to draft a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, they appear committed to Drake Maye, their 2024 first-round pick, hoping he can thrive under the guidance of Vrabel and McDaniels.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Mike Vrabel achieve success with the Patriots? Will Mike Vrabel achieve success with the Patriots? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE