Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were seen as strong candidates to at least reach Super Bowl LIX following a strong performance in the 2024 NFL regular season. However, a Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills prevented the Ravens from getting a rematch against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that they stopped caring about what happens this weekend, though. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a key teammate of Jackson, openly admitted that he doesn’t want the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl again.

“I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can’t let them keep getting away with this,” Humphrey wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

The post, which immediately went viral on social media, appears to echo the sentiment of many neutral fans in the NFL who are tired of seeing Mahomes and Reid hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy so frequently.

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The duo has already led Kansas City to three championships in the last five years, including back-to-back titles in the last two seasons. This puts the Chiefs in a position to chase the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Lamar Jackson also appears to name his Super Bowl favorite

Jackson also suggested who he wants to win the Super Bowl, though he didn’t declare a desire to see the Chiefs fall the way Humphrey did. Speaking to the media after the Ravens’ loss on Sunday, the 2x NFL MVP revealed that he wished success for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“Great players recognize greatness,” Jackson said of his postgame exchange with Allen. “We both recognized each other, you know? But I told him, ‘Man, go get something, go win something, man. MVP, Super Bowl, do something. I want him to be successful.”

NFL fans in for a treat with Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game

The upcoming AFC Championship Game looks as evenly-matched as it gets. On the one hand, the Chiefs head into this game on the heels of two Super Bowl wins with home-field advantage as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

On the other hand, the Bills will make the trip to Arrowhead knowing that they were the only team to beat Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs’ starters during the 2024 NFL regular season. And even though they’ll be playing far from home, Allen and company will have many people rooting for them apart from Bills Mafia, including Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey.