A few months ago, Mike Tyson came out of retirement for a disastrous fight against Jake Paul. Following this fiasco, David Benavidez has made a significant request to the legendary boxer regarding his future.

Last year, Jake Paul struck a deal with Mike Tyson for a professional boxing match. The influencer persuaded ‘Iron Mike’ to come out of retirement by offering him a massive payday for the showdown.

However, the bout turned into a complete disaster. Mike Tyson struggled to keep up with Paul’s pace, leading to an easy unanimous decision win for the YouTuber over a fatigued Tyson.

David Benavidez sends message to Mike Tyson about his fight with Jake Paul

When Mike Tyson announced his return to the ring, no one could believe it. The 58-year-old legend agreed to face Jake Paul in a professional match, risking his all-time record in the process.

Tyson’s age became a glaring issue during the fight. Although he was healthy, his stamina was lacking. He appeared visibly exhausted and unable to match Paul’s rhythm, ultimately leading to a one-sided contest.

Paul secured a unanimous decision victory, with Tyson barely throwing punches in the later rounds. The boxing community heavily criticized him, and many boxers advised against any future comebacks.

David Benavidez was among those offering his thoughts. The American boxer believes Tyson’s biggest mistake was coming out of retirement solely for a fight with Jake Paul. In doing so, his legacy suffered a significant blow, all for the sake of a big payday.

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

“I think as for our old fighters, they should stay retired because it’s not a game,” Benavidez said to The Miami Hustle. “You don’t want to see them get hurt in front of millions of people for no reason, just for the game and for money. It’s not worth it.”

Will David Benavidez fight Canelo Alvarez this year?

As for David Benavidez, it remains unclear who he will face in the coming year. Fans are clamoring for a showdown with Canelo Alvarez, but that dream seems unlikely to become a reality.

Reports suggest that Canelo has already agreed to a multi-fight deal with Terence Crawford, indicating that he has no plans to fight Benavidez in the near future.