Dillon Brooks 'poked the bear' and LeBron James answered by eliminating the Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. After that, the King sent a very special message to Brooks on social media.

LeBron James had enough of Dillon Brooks. After the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in Game 6 of the first round in the NBA Playoffs, the legendary player remembered all the trash talk from Brooks during the series.

Dillon Brooks sparked a massive controversy after talking about an exchange of words with LeBron James which happened during Game 2 of the series. "I don't care, he's old (LeBron James). You know what I mean? I was waiting for that. I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

The answer from LeBron James came on the court. The Lakers took victory by 40 in Game 6 eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies and the King won his 40th career playoff series. Then, LeBron had a very special message for Dillon Brooks on Instagram.

LeBron James destroys Dillon Brooks with message on Instagram

Though Dillon Brooks showed no respect for him during the series with all the trash talk, LeBron James remained silent. However, after getting the job done in the first round of the playoffs, LeBron spoke loud and clear on Instagram.

"If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR." This message by Lebron on social media was a clear reference to the Memphis Grizzlies, but also to Dillon Brooks' quote about poking the bear.

Furthermore, in his official Twitter account, LeBron James posted part of the lyrics of Trouble, a famous song by Jay-Z. For thousands of fans in social media, that was another shot at Dillon Brooks telling him there are 'big shoes to fill' and that he was 'staring at a legend'.