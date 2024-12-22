One of the most surprising results of the NBA regular season came when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Phoenix Suns by eight points. Despite having Kevin Durant on the court, the Suns fell short in their home arena against an energized Pistons team. A notable moment during the game saw Durant and head coach Mike Budenholzer engage in a heated exchange during a third-quarter timeout.

Durant delivered an exceptional individual performance, scoring 43 points, adding 6 assists, and grabbing 5 rebounds. However, his efforts weren’t enough to carry the team, as key players like Jusuf Nurkic and Royce O’Neale underperformed, leaving the Suns vulnerable.

After the game, Durant addressed the exchange with Budenholzer in his post-game comments to the media. “We know we got the microscope on us, so any little spat like that may be taken the wrong way, but coach respects my perspective,” Durant explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further elaborated, saying, “The chemistry may look off, but I just think that’s part of great chemistry—when you can have those conversations in the heat of the moment and move on.” Durant’s remarks emphasized that their relationship remains strong, as both were driven by a shared desire to secure the win against Detroit.

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on during the first half of a Emirates NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

Advertisement

Budenholzer reflects on exchange with Durant

Following a tough loss, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer shared his thoughts on the game and his exchange with Kevin Durant during the third quarter. Reflecting on his team’s performance, Budenholzer was candid about the challenges they faced and the work needed to regain momentum in the NBA regular season.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James drops bombshell on NBA's main issue, distances himself from Durant in All-Star debate

“There are definitely areas where I need to do a better job, where we need to put the players in better positions, and our spacing needs improvement,” Budenholzer admitted. “I have to be part of the solution.” His comments came as the game remained competitive with a narrow scoring gap.

Advertisement

Addressing the on-court exchange with Durant, Budenholzer remarked: “In games, things happen, and he’s the best. He’s a pro, he’s coachable. If you don’t have moments like that, something’s probably wrong with your team. He wants to be coached, and I love working with him.”

Durant shares thoughts on Cade Cunningham

Kevin Durant spoke warmly about Cade Cunningham, a player he considers a close friend in the league. “That’s my brother. I’ve got nothing but love for Cade,” Durant told reporters. “It’s always a joy to compete against him. He doesn’t treat me like an old head.”

Advertisement