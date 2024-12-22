The Steelers’ offense has seen a remarkable decline in its numbers due to George Pickens’ injury. Russell Wilson has been left without his best weapon for deep-yardage plays, and as a result, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan must find solutions.

Although Calvin Austin has been a pleasant surprise, the trade with the New York Jets to acquire Mike Williams has been disappointing. Given this scenario, if Pickens recovers, the Steelers will still need a reliable No. 2 wide receiver.

While it’s true that there are few options on the market heading into the playoffs and the Super Bowl, a player who once stirred up plenty of controversy with the Pittsburgh Steelers could make a return to give the team a much-needed boost.

Who will sign with the Steelers?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Diontae Johnson is suddenly an option for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Baltimore Ravens waived him.

“Former Steelers’ receiver Diontae Johnson, of course the Ravens traded for him, barely played for them at all. A situation where you want to go into the game, they suspended him and now waived him. He is gonna land on waivers on Monday at 4 PM. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he ends up getting claimed. A couple of teams to watch for are the Chargers are the Chargers who have not John Harbaugh, but Jim Harbaugh, the Chiefs and maybe his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers as well.”

