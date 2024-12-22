Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders has Travis Hunter's replacement for next season

With Travis Hunter's imminent departure to the NFL, Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders adds a WR through the transfer portal.

Colorado head coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders watches during a warm up before an NCAA, College League, USA college football game between the UCLA and the Colorado, Oct. 28, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireColorado head coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders watches during a warm up before an NCAA, College League, USA college football game between the UCLA and the Colorado, Oct. 28, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.

By Matías Persuh

The Colorado Buffaloes‘ successful season was partly due to the outstanding performance of some players on the roster. Travis Hunter, to name one, had an exceptional season as both a wide receiver and cornerback, which not only earned him the Heisman Trophy but also made him eligible for the upcoming NFL draft. In light of this, Deion Sanders and the management acted quickly and have already secured his replacement for next season.

The player set to fill the wide receiver position in the Buffaloes‘ offense is Joseph Williams, a talented player from Tulsa. Williams had previously committed to Utah a few days ago, but his decision changed dramatically, and he will now be under the guidance of Coach Prime.

The news was confirmed by college football reporter Pete Nakos and shared through the X (formerly Twitter) account @TransferPortal_: “BREAKING: Tulsa transfer WR Joseph Williams has signed with Colorado, per @PeteNakos_. 2024 AAC Freshman Of The Year.”

Despite the almost confirmed departures of both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to the NFL, Colorado’s HC can remain calm, as the arrival of Williams is complemented by the addition of two talented quarterbacks, Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter.

Joseph Williams Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a ball during pregame warmups of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Army Westpoint Academy and the University of Tulsa at HA Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK.

Williams had an impressive debut season at Tulsa, catching 30 passes for 588 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. For his performance, he was honored as the AAC Freshman of the Year.

Coach Prime made a decision on Draft Day

Although both of Deion’s sons, Shilo and Shedeur, declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, the coach surprisingly stated that he would not attend the ceremony in Green Bay. Instead, he plans to stay in Boulder and enjoy the moment with the Colorado community.

“We’re good, man. Like we want to celebrate with our people. With our folks, with our wonderful student body,” Sanders said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I’m just teasing it a little bit.”

If predictions prove accurate, both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could become the highest draft picks in Colorado’s history, possibly being selected back-to-back in the first round.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

