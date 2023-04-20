LeBron James doesn't want the Los Angeles Lakers to be confident or comfortable despite going back to California with homecourt advantage.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a statement in Game 1 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, stealing homecourt advantage and proving those NBA analysts who think they have dark horse potential were right about them.

But even without Ja Morant, Taylor Jenkins' team was able to get back on its feet and storm back. They evened up the series and proved why they were the second-best team in the Western Conference throughout the season.

So, even though they managed to steal one game on the road — which is always huge in the playoffs — LeBron James doesn't want his Lakers teammates to get too comfortable or sleep on their laurels.

LeBron James Doesn't Want Lakers To Be Comfortable Ahead Of Game 3

"There's always room to improve," James said postgame. "It's a 1-1 series, both teams are tied and both teams feel they can win on the other's floor. It gives us no comfort that we're going home. We shouldn't be comfortable that we're going home with a 1-1 tie."

"Game 3 is the most important game of the series and if we're not uncomfortable going into that, they can easily come into our hometown and take the series back," LeBron continued. "On Saturday, it's back to the four lines and what happens between the four lines. I am so excited to have the opportunity to play another playoff game. I believe this is our first game in our house, in front of the fans, in the postseason. First time. I'm excited for that."

The Lakers have a legit shot at pulling off the upset, especially if Morant continues to miss time with an injured hand. But they'll need to be near perfect, as the Grizzlies are up and coming and looking to take the veterans down once and for all.