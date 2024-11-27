Former NBA star snubs LeBron James in GOAT debate with tough comparison to Jordan and Kobe

LeBron James has long been part of any conversation surrounding the NBA GOAT debate. With 22 seasons in the league, four championships with three different teams, and a career filled with record-breaking achievements, he has firmly entrenched himself among basketball legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Yet, former Phoenix Suns guard Stephon Marbury has a different view of King James’ place in history.

“When I look at Kobe, I’m like, ‘How is LeBron better than Jordan when he isn’t better than Kobe?’” Marbury asserted during an appearance on The Mark Jackson Show, where he was asked to weigh in on the GOAT debate. “I’ll be trying to figure that out. I’m like, ‘Why are we really having a basketball conversation?’”

Marbury, who retired in 2018 after stints with the Suns, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics and earned two NBA All-Star selections, did not hesitate to declare Michael Jordan as the greatest player in basketball history. However, he also made it clear that LeBron James doesn’t belong in the same category.

“LeBron James is the best all-around player that this game will ever see. It won’t be nobody like him,” Marbury acknowledged, recognizing James’ exceptional skill set. “But he will never be better than Michael Jordan. I’m sorry.”

Stephon Marbury #5 of the United States points in the men’s basketball preliminary game against Puerto Rico on August 15, 2004 during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at the Indoor Arena of the Helliniko Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece. Puerto Rico won 92-73.

LeBron and Marbury’s troubled past

Stephon Marbury has criticized LeBron James on several occasions, and it seems the Lakers’ star is aware of it. During the gold medal celebration at the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans quickly noticed the tension between the two. As Marbury entered the court to congratulate Team USA, he spoke with Stephen Curry, but after that, it appeared LeBron deliberately ignored him, sparking speculation about their strained relationship.

Marbury seized the moment to strike back, taking aim at LeBron’s selection as the tournament’s MVP. “They gave the MVP to the wrong player,” he remarked, implying a mistake in the decision. “Maybe they called out the wrong name by accident.”

Marbury then made his case for who truly deserved the honor. “I think we need to rewind the moment when Curry showed himself as the best shooter to ever touch the ball. In international basketball, if you can’t shoot, you can’t have the ball at the end of the game.”

LeBron’s legacy stands strong

Despite these remarks, it’s clear that Marbury recognizes LeBron James’ monumental impact on basketball. While he may not place LeBron above Jordan in his personal ranking, Marbury did not shy away from acknowledging James’ place in the elite ranks of NBA history, calling him the “best all-around player” the game has ever seen.

Beyond any personal differences or debates about individual rankings, it’s undeniable that LeBron James has left an indelible mark on the sport. His legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history is secure, regardless of where he stands in the ongoing GOAT conversation.