Chicago Sky star Angel Reese confirms Lonzo Ball paid her a WNBA fine

While she prepares to play for Unrivaled during the offseason, Angel Reese is also continuing with her podcast Unapologetically Angel. In her new interview with Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, she revealed that the Chicago Bulls point guard helped her pay a WNBA fine.

Reese received a fine after getting ejected from a game in June, during the fourth quarter of Chicago’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty. She received two quick technical fouls for showing her discontent with the officials.

At the time, Ball posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was going to pay the bill for the fine. “Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you),” he wrote.

On the podcast, Reese revealed that Ball was a man of his word, and he actually gave her $2,000 when the fine was only $200. Actually, Ball also revealed that he was at the game in person, and that it was his first WNBA game. Reese was originally set to pay $400, but the WNBA rescinded the second technical.

Reese’s remarkable rookie season

Despite some struggles, Reese had a solid rookie season with Chicago Sky. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, leading the league in rebounding. She also became the first rookie to record a triple-double, and the fastest to record a double-double.

Reese is currently in Miami, while she is preparing to play in the first season of Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 league co-created by New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier.

The league, which offers some of the biggest salaries in women’s basketball, is set to tip off on January 17th in Miami, with training camp beginning on January 2nd. Games will be televised on TNT and streamed on Max.

