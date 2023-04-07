The NBA could have a great clash between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, but unfortunately the two main superstars won’t be playing against each other. Check out when is the last time that a LeBron James vs Kevin Durant happened.

The NBA has plenty of stars shining in different teams. However, the podium of popularity probably has these two future Hall of Famers along with another all-time great such as Stephen Curry. A duel between LeBron James and Kevin Durant is impossible to miss, although it won’t happen in this Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns.

The playoffs are almost here, with some teams already in. That’s the case for Phoenix, who has secured the fourth spot in the Western Conference. This context is the reason why head coach Monty Williams decided to rest all their key players.

It’s a whole different situation for Los Angeles given how bad their first half of the season was. The Lakers are in a tight race with teams like the Golden State Warriors trying to avoid the play-in, so they have been benefitted by the schedule. Unfortunately, that also means basketball fans won’t see a big matchup.

The last LeBron James vs Kevin Durant

There have been a lot of unforgettable games between these stars. Scenarios like the NBA Finals saw James and Durant going against each other in epic battles. Their talent might suggest they face off often, although that hasn’t been the case lately. KD going to the Eastern Conference to play for the Brooklyn Nets was a factor, but injuries were a big reason too.

The last time there was a Lebron James vs Kevin Durant was 1,564 days ago. The exact date was December 25, 2018, in a Christmas Day game between the Lakers and the Warriors. It has been a long time since then, though they could meet again soon in the playoffs if the draw says so.

Why is Kevin Durant not playing for the Suns vs the Lakers?

There will not be a LeBron James vs Kevin Durant because one of them will be absent. That’s Durant, who is out of the match because Williams decided to give the Suns starters some rest with nothing to play for. LeBron was questionable, but he suited up for how meaningful a win could be.