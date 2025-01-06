Trending topics:
NFL News: Jets legend sends strong message to Aaron Rodgers after win over Dolphins

A message from a New York Jets legend could influence Aaron Rodgers’ mindset heading into the 2025 season, especially after his strong performance against the Miami Dolphins.

© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Rodgers closed out the regular season with a victory, snapping a two-game losing streak in a game against the Miami Dolphins that caught the attention of a New York Jets legend. The former Jets icon delivered a clear and strong message to the veteran quarterback about his future with the franchise.

Joe Namath, the Jets legend who famously led the team to its only Super Bowl title, praised Rodgers’ performance and urged him to remain with the team for the upcoming season. Speaking candidly, Namath said, “There’s no doubt he’s got at least another year in him,” emphasizing his desire for Rodgers to continue as the Jets’ quarterback.

Namath expressed his admiration for Rodgers, adding, “So if he WANTS to, I’d love to see him stay with the Jets.” He also highlighted Rodgers’ potential off the field, saying, “He could definitely help the new GM and coach, as well as play ball.”

Namath, who orchestrated one of the greatest upsets in NFL history, was impressed by Rodgers’ sharp play against the Dolphins, where the quarterback posted 274 passing yards and threw four touchdowns.

Joe Namath with the New York Jets

How Much Time Does Rodgers Have Left on His Jets Contract?

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets for the 2025 season, but his future with the team remains uncertain. His three-year, $112.5 million deal includes $75 million in guaranteed money, though dead cap complications could lead the team to restructure or renegotiate his contract for next season.

Namath’s Super Bowl Legacy

The Jets owe their only Super Bowl title to Namath, who famously led them to victory in 1968 with an upset win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Namath boldly predicted the underdog Jets would win, cementing his place in NFL history.

