NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's teammate with Suns awaiting potential blockbuster trade

The Phoenix Suns made their intentions regarding Bradley Beal clear amid ongoing trade rumors by benching the star guard during Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers where Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had a good game. The move further fueled speculation that the Suns are actively looking to part ways with Beal. However, his departure hinges on one critical factor: whether he waives his no-trade clause. Reports suggest Beal might only consider doing so for a move to the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, or Los Angeles Lakers.

Suns insider John Gambadoro provided additional insight, noting that Beal’s flexibility may extend beyond those three teams. “The no-trade clause looms large for Beal,” Gambadoro explained. “He could have gone to Milwaukee before landing in Phoenix, but that option was turned down. I’ve heard he’d waive it for LA, Miami, or Denver, but there are likely a few other destinations he’d consider.”

Despite rumors, a trade to one of Beal’s preferred teams appears complicated. The Lakers, for instance, are financially constrained and unable to accommodate his $50.2 million annual salary under the current cap. Moreover, acquiring Beal is not aligned with their current roster-building priorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the Denver Nuggets, a trade would significantly impact their salary cap, potentially forcing them to part with Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, and additional assets to match Beal’s salary. Considering the existing inconsistencies in Jamal Murray’s offensive production, the Nuggets might hesitate to further complicate their roster dynamics by adding Beal.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have shown no interest in pursuing Beal, citing his hefty salary and no-trade clause as deal-breakers. Even if Beal expressed enthusiasm for joining the Heat, the franchise has reportedly not initiated any discussions.

Advertisement

see also Tyler Herro speaks out about Miami Heat’s struggles and Jimmy Butler situation

Alternative scenarios for the Suns

While Beal’s preferred destinations present challenges, other teams might emerge as viable trade partners. The New York Knicks, with their stockpile of draft picks and promising young talent, could present an intriguing option. Similarly, the Dallas Mavericks might consider Beal to bolster their scoring alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Advertisement

Franchises like the Chicago Bulls or Atlanta Hawks might view Beal as the missing piece to elevate their playoff contention. Additionally, rebuilding teams with cap space—such as the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets—could see value in acquiring Beal as a veteran presence or future trade asset.

Phoenix’s strategy moving forward

Benching Beal has intensified speculation about the Suns’ urgency to move the three-time All-Star. However, his $50.2 million salary and no-trade clause severely limit Phoenix’s leverage. The franchise must weigh the benefits of waiting for a blockbuster trade against accepting a less favorable deal to shed Beal’s contract and improve financial flexibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phoenix may prioritize clearing cap space, even if it means settling for a trade package centered on expiring contracts and draft picks. While such a deal may not reflect Beal’s on-court value, it could provide the Suns with opportunities to restructure their roster around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

see also Lakers News: Anthony Davis harshly criticizes refs’ last-second call against Rockets

By moving Beal sooner rather than later, Phoenix could shift its focus toward assembling a roster with greater defensive depth and younger, cost-controlled talent. These adjustments would complement their superstar duo and ensure a balanced approach to contending in a competitive Western Conference.