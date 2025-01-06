NBA Rumors: Magic target blockbuster trade to bolster team without Banchero and Wagner

Trade rumors surrounding De’Aaron Fox continue to intensify as the Sacramento Kings maintain a strong rhythm despite the recent ejection of head coach Mike Brown. Despite a current three-game winning streak, uncertainty looms over the franchise. Sacramento remains mired in a crowded Western Conference, and rival teams appear to be circling in hopes of prying away Fox—even though the Kings have not indicated any intent to enter “sell mode.” Orlando Magic must make a trade to bolster roster amid injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner

One team reportedly exploring a potential deal for Fox is the Orlando Magic, currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic have managed to hold their position despite being one of the league’s most injury-plagued teams. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both sidelined by oblique injuries, and Jalen Suggs exiting their recent 106-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors in a wheelchair due to a back injury, the Magic are in dire need of reinforcements.

Acquiring Fox, a proven scorer averaging over 25 points per game and a clutch performer in high-pressure moments, could dramatically accelerate Orlando’s timeline for contention. For Sacramento, however, finding a better trade partner might prove difficult, especially considering the assets Orlando has to offer.

Potential trade package

Reportedly, the Magic are willing to offer a package that includes Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva, Cory Joseph, and three first-round picks:

Sacramento Kings guard De Aaron Fox (5) reacts in the final minute of the loss to the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

2025 DEN first-round pick (protected 1-5 through 2027)

2026 ORL first-round pick (unprotected)

2028 ORL first-round pick (unprotected)

In return, Orlando would receive De’Aaron Fox, adding a dynamic playmaker to their roster.

Long-term implications for both teams

For Orlando, the immediate benefits are clear: acquiring Fox would elevate their roster and signal a commitment to competing at the highest level. However, there’s a potential long-term downside. Trading away multiple first-round picks and young talent like Anthony and Black could jeopardize their depth and future flexibility, especially if injuries or chemistry issues arise.

For Sacramento, moving Fox would mark a significant shift in direction. The Kings could bolster their rebuild with the influx of young players and draft capital while building around Domantas Sabonis and other key pieces. Still, parting with Fox would leave a glaring gap in leadership and talent, potentially hampering their competitiveness in the short term.

High stakes and big rewards

The prospect of De’Aaron Fox donning an Orlando Magic jersey is tantalizing for a franchise looking to establish itself as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. The cost of acquiring a player of Fox’s caliber would be steep, but the potential payoff—both on and off the court—could be transformative.

For Orlando, the decision hinges on their willingness to go all-in on their current trajectory. For Sacramento, it’s about determining whether Fox’s trade value aligns with their long-term vision. One thing is certain: a deal of this magnitude would send shockwaves through the NBA.