NFL News: Ezekiel Elliott signs with AFC team’s practice squad to rebuild career after Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott, the former star running back for the Dallas Cowboys, takes a step toward revitalizing his career as an AFC team provides him with a chance to rebuild his physical condition.

Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

Ezekiel Elliott is determined to continue his career as a running back and has taken his first step by signing a deal with an AFC team. The former Cowboys star aims to regain his form by starting on the practice squad, with hopes of climbing to the first team and putting behind him the struggles of his final days in Dallas.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have signed Elliott to their practice squad, offering him a chance to rebuild his natural speed and explosiveness as a running back. The team’s goal is to assess his potential contribution for the running game.

It’s worth noting that Elliott’s last season with the Cowboys was far from his best. He managed only 2 touchdowns and 226 rushing yards on 74 attempts, starting just two games. This marked the second time since 2023 that he was no longer the undisputed starter in Dallas’ running back room.

