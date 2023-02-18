The NBA All-Star game is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but before that big game other events take place the day before as part of All-Star Weekend where the best players show off their skills.

The All-Star break or the NBA All-Star Weekend is made up of a series of events and exhibitions where the best players show their skills before the All-Star game.

One of the most anticipated events or competitions before the All-Star Game is the 3-point contest where the best shooters in the league play to get an individual title.

It is difficult to predict who will win any of the events, especially the Slam Dunk, I answered, which is usually the event that offers the most surprises to the public.

Who won the dunk contest in 2023?

The winner of the ATT Slam Dunk Contest in 2023 is Mac McClung, he was the player with the most points and he left everyone speechless with his dunks.

In 2022 the winner was Obi Toppin with his victory the Knicks (his team at the time of winning) became the NBA team with the most Slam Dunk champions with a total of 4 players.