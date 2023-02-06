Kyrie Irving's trade request to the Nets meant a great opportunity for the Lakers to improve their roster, but in the end, the Mavericks got him. Check out what LeBron James had to say about it.

Kyrie Irving had been linked with the Lakers for a long time, so when he requested a trade out of Brooklyn on Friday, it looked like he could finally move to LA. The reunion with LeBron James, however, will have to keep on waiting.

The Nets ended up trading the 8x All-Star to the Mavericks, who were determined to add a co-star for Luka Doncic. Los Angeles reportedly made an attempt to get Irving too, but it wasn't enough.

Therefore, the Lakers will have to continue fighting to get into playoff spots with what they have. James is not blaming the front office, but he was obviously excited about the idea of reuniting with Irving.

LeBron James admits he's disappointed Lakers couldn't land Kyrie Irving

"I can't sit here and say I'm not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, but [also] someone that I had great chemistry with and know I got great chemistry with on the floor that can help you win championships," James told Michael Wilbon of ESPN on Monday.

"In my mind, in my eyes [Irving would help win championships in L.A.]. But my focus is shifted now. My focus is shifted back to where it should be and that's this club now and what we have in the locker room."

The Lakers are 13th in the Western Conference with a 25-29 record, though they're just three wins away from play-in spots. They can still make a move before the trade deadline, but an opportunity like Kyrie may not show up again.