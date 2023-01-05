Giannis Antetokounmpo has worked relentlessly on his craft to become one of the most dominant two-way players in the NBA. His god-given athletic traits also help, but it's not like he had the deepest bag of moves and tricks when he entered the league.

If anything, the Greek Freak has learned the ropes of the game every year he's been in the NBA. He's slowly but steadily adding more moves to his repertoire, which was quite limited when he made his debut.

But as much as he's improved on every single aspect of the game, and as incredible as his numbers have been as of late, some people still don't like him. That's fine by him, as all he wants to do is be consistent, not flashy.

NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants His Game To Be 'Boring'

"I want to get in a position where my game is boring," Antetokounmpo said, per Basket News. "I just do what I do, and people don't talk about it because it becomes boring — I do it every single night. That's what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring.

"But I don't get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there, and they always give their best any given night and no matter who they play against," the forward added. "You have to be the best at what you do. That's what I try to do. I try to create art, I try to be the best I can be."

That's a strong yet interesting take right there. Tim Duncan was one of the greatest two-way forces this game has ever seen, yet his game wasn't exciting by any means. He was consistent, efficient, and you knew what you were going to get from him night in, night out.

Giannis isn't trying to wow us with his game, either. But there's no way not to be impressed when you look at the score sheet and watch that he's consistently putting up 50+ and 10+ rebounds in a win. You may not like his game, but you gotta respect him.