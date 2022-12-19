Nearly any NBA record lists the name Wilt Chamberlian written down on it. However, as Nikola Jokic has started to leave his mark everywhere, he could probably join Chamberlain in almost any record.

Whenever there's a record broken in the NBA, usually the player that was holding that record was the great Wilt Chamberlain. One of the most athletic players back in the 60s, when the NBA still had some room to improve. Now, as the league has grown so fast, to break a record seems like impossible. Only for one man until now. He is Nikola Jokic.

The back-to-back MVP award winner of the last two NBA seasons. As he has been performing over the limits with the Denver Nuggets to go over one of the big players that this league had. In fact, in his last five matchups, he has pulled up 34 points, 10 assists, and 14 rebounds per game.

That has given the NBA fans one of the most dominant perfomances in the recent time. Only players like Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics could compete against the Joker.

NBA News: Nikola Jokic puts up Wilt Chamberlain's numbers

With astonishing performances, Nikola Jokic looks out for the first-ever three-time Most Valuable Player award. As the reignining NBA MVP winner with Denver Nuggets, Jokic is probably the best center in the current season for the NBA. There's not even a discussion for it.

In his most recent game against the Charlotte Hortnets, the Joker pulled up 40 points with 25 rebounds, and 10 assists. This stat line made him the third player with those numbers in a game alongside Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor, who have pulled up those same numbers in the 60s.

Jokic is coming off his second MVP Award winner season, and has recently entered the talks for a third in a row. Something not very likely in the NBA, but very possible if the records and stats make him unstopabble. Also, he is the only center with more assists per game in the NBA with 8 assists per game.