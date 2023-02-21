After leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley was bought out by the Orlando Magic. He could have gone to Golden State Warriors, but he ultimately opted to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

Patrick Beverley has been quite on the move in the last year or so. Shortly after being traded to Utah from Minnesota in the summer, the Jazz sent him to Los Angeles—a place he called home until this month.

As part of a major overhaul at the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers sent PatBev to Orlando in a four-team trade involving the Clippers and Denver Nuggets. However, he ended up agreeing to a buyout as the Magic had no room for him.

Once he hit the open market, Beverley struck a deal to go back to his homeland to play for the Bulls. Apparently, he had another strong suitor apart from Chicago. But for some reason, the Warriors weren't attractive enough.

Patrick Beverley explains why he chose Bulls over Warriors

"It was between Golden State and the Bulls. Obviously it's always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State but a lot of guards over there. I figured I can make a playoff push with the Bulls right now. Pump them up a little bit, the East's kinda weak. I'm excited man," Beverley said on his PatBev Podcast.

Beverley has a point, though the Bulls aren't exactly in a great spot right now. Chicago is currently 11th, two wins away from the play-in spots. There's still a long way to go this season, so maybe Beverley's locker room presence helps the team right the ship.