The Los Angeles Clippers missed Kawhi Leonard in the third game against the Suns. Here's what Russell Westbrook had to say about his teammate.

The Los Angeles Clippers started the series strongly, but now find themselves trailing 1-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA playoffs. And if Paul George and Kawhi Leonard don't come back, the outlook won't be encouraging.

Leonard was suddenly ruled out for the third game due to a knee sprain, and despite his teammates' efforts not to show it, the Clippers felt his absence. Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell did everything they could, but in the end, their incredible numbers weren't enough to beat Devin Booker and company.

Of course, one of the biggest talking points after the game was whether Leonard could have given the Clippers the edge in such a tight game. But Westbrook had Kawhi's back after the game.

Westbrook admits it's a shame not to have Kawhi healthy

“I mean, I just feel sorry for him,” Westbrook said, via ClutchPoints. “He probably was playing his best basketball in a while, probably the best in the world honestly. It just sucks just for him mentally. That’s first thing I go to. But it was good to see him be around and communicate with us on the bench.

"Hopefully we can see how he feeling and see what’s next. If he’s not back, we have to rally around each other, support each other, find ways to make something happen. It’s a series. First to four. Get ready for Saturday afternoon.”

Westbrook really stepped up on Thursday night with PG and Leonard out, posting 30 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds in 40 minutes. He had many turnovers too, but his performance was still remarkable. Had Leonard been on the court, the result may have been different. That's why coach Tryonn Lue is also sad about his injury status.

Tyronn Lue says Leonard's absence is a huge blow

“It’s very deflating,” Lue said in regard to Leonard’s injury. “I think more so for Kawhi because you have a guy who’s coming off ACL, hasn’t missed a rehab session, eats right, eats clean, does everything he can for his body, works extremely hard to get to this point. Then you have something like this happen. So it’s tough for him, for all the work that he puts in. I feel bad for him.

“Our team, like I said, our guys have been through a lot this year, the last two years. For us to compete to get to the point where we made the Playoffs, we feeling pretty good outside of having P.G. out, like I said, when this happens, it’s a blow.”

The Clippers will have a chance to bounce back at home on Saturday, when they welcome the Suns to the Crypto.com Arena for Game 4 at 3:30 PM (ET). George or Leonard's presence is still uncertain, so Brodie and Powell may need to bring their A-game again.