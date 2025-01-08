Russell Wilson is trying to win the second Super Bowl of his career with the Steelers after his glory years with the Seattle Seahawks and a very challenging stint playing for the Denver Broncos.

Despite Justin Fields having a very strong start to the season with a 4-2 record, Mike Tomlin patiently waited for Wilson to recover from his calf injury before surprisingly naming him the starting quarterback.

The veteran impressed with his famous ‘moonball,’ putting the Pittsburgh Steelers on the verge of the AFC North title with a 10-3 record. However, a dramatic collapse with four consecutive losses now has them as huge underdogs in the playoffs against the Ravens.

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the least favored team to win the Super Bowl heading into the playoffs. Despite this challenging scenario, Russell Wilson has not lost faith.

In the latest episode of Hard Knocks, Wilson was caught on HBO cameras consoling Cam Heyward, a team legend, reassuring him that they could still win the championship. A very emotional exchange.

“Hey, hey. Let’s go win the last four. All right? Look at me. Let’s go. We can do it. You know what I’m saying? Don’t doubt now. You feel me? Let’s go and win the last four.”

The motivation displayed by Russell contrasts with Heyward’s demeanor, who appears downcast and frustrated after the loss to the Bengals. The defensive star responds to his quarterback only briefly. “Yeah. I got you.”

