James Wiseman got his career-high in points against the Brooklyn Nets, but Steve Kerr is worried about other issues within the Golden State Warriors' locker room.

Despite the Golden State Warriors' young core represented as James Wiseman had a good performance against the Brooklyn Nets, one of the best teams in the NBA, Dubs' coach Steve Kerr keeps the hypes down.

In fact, since James Wiseman came back from the Warriors' G League side, the Santa Cruz, the 20-year-old had a wonderful night. He pulled up 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists with 12-on-14 in the field-goal mades, and one three-shot made. This is the best perfomance since Wiseman got in the league.

However, as the Warriors still have a losing 15-18 record, below the .500 percentage, the job hasn't even started yet, at least from Kerr's point of view. That's why he made an unexpected statement about his squad, as well as James Wiseman.

NBA News: Steve Kerr more concerned about Warriors' performance

After the game, Warriors' coach Steve Kerr talked to the media about what he saw in the game against the Nets. “James did a great job tonight,” Kerr said. “It was fun to see him kind of let loose and get some minutes and make the most of it. Did a lot of good things offensively. I thought the second half our young guys were much better than they were last night in New York."

"It was good to see them get out there and execute, make some shots. Patrick Baldwin got hot there, obviously James was really efficient. Ty Jerome kind of connected everybody during that second half run. “That was encouraging, but you lose by 30, that’s a small consolation.”

The Warriors need to secure wins at home, so, this kind of performances could be good for the team's effort as they continue to battle without Stephen Curry, and the inconsistent performances of Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.