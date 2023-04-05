With the NBA regular season coming to an end, we take a look at all the potential tiebreaker criteriato determine the standings in both conferences.

NBA Playoff Tiebreakers 2023: What happens if two or more teams are tied in the standings?

The NBA has officially adopted the Play-in Tournament. That means teams seeded one through ten will get an opportunity to make the playoffs, with the ninth and tenth in each conference looking to clinch the final two spots.

But as we've seen lately, the NBA season has been way more competitive and hard to predict than usual. We've seen multiple teams tied with the very same record, and we're heading to the final stretch.

So, now that the NBA playoffs are just around the corner, some of you may wonder how the league determines who gets which seed when two or more teams are tied with the same record. If that's the case, then don't worry; we've got you covered.

What Are The Tiebreakers For The 2023 NBA Playoffs?

(Transcript via NBA)

When Two Teams Are Tied:

- Head-to-head record

- Division leader over team not leading the division

- Higher winning percentage within the division if teams share a division

- Higher winning percentage in conference games

- Higher winning percentage vs. playoff teams in its own conference

- Higher winning percentage vs. playoff teams in the other conference

- Higher point differential (points scored vs. points allowed)

When Three Or More Teams Are Tied

- Division leader over team not leading the division

- Head-to-head record

- Higher winning percentage within the division if teams share a division

- Higher winning percentage in conference games

- Higher winning percentage vs. playoff teams in its own conference

- Higher winning percentage vs. playoff teams in the other conference

- Higher point differential (points scored vs. points allowed)

So, yeah, you better take an in-depth look at your team's record, stats, and pull out your calculator. Or, better then, just hope your team wins out and you don't have to do all this math at all.