What seemed like a dream season for the Oregon Ducks in the NCAAF finally ended in the most abrupt way following their loss to the Buckeyes. From now on, it will be a matter of regrouping and preparing for what’s next. Dan Lanning knows that not only will Dillon Gabriel no longer be with the team, but another one of his stars has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Tez Johnson, one of the top figures in the Ducks’ offense, recently announced through his social media that he will no longer be part of the Oregon roster and is eagerly looking forward to joining an NFL franchise starting next season.

The announcement was made by the player himself through his official Instagram account @tezmania15, where in a heartfelt message, he expressed his gratitude for the support received during his years in Eugene and ultimately clarified the decision he made regarding his future.

“Thank you for an amazing 2years……,” Johnson wrote at the end of the statement, accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Without a doubt, this will be a significant loss for Dan Lanning‘s team.

Tez Johnson #15 of the Oregon Ducks avoids a tackle from Cody Simon #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

The predictions regarding what will happen place Johnson as a high-level backup/potential starter, who could be drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Johnson’s relationship with Bo Nix

Tez Johnson has everything it takes to become a new player in the NFL. If his dream of playing in the world’s best league comes true, the wide receiver could eventually face off on the field with an old acquaintance, the talented QB of the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix.

A unique story ties these two players together, as Nix’s family adopted Johnson when he was 15 years old, meaning they not only shared a university in Eugene but are also family.

Wide receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with quarterback Bo Nix #10 after catching a 16-yard touchdown reception against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

Johnson’s season with the Ducks

His decision to enter the upcoming draft is undoubtedly well-deserved, after having an excellent season wearing the colors of the Oregon Ducks. Although the ultimate goal couldn’t be achieved, this talented player has nothing to reproach about his performance.

The talented wide receiver wrapped up the season with 898 receiving yards, 83 catches, and 10 touchdowns. Despite missing almost three complete games due to injury, he was just three receptions away from surpassing Oregon’s single-season record of 86.