Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals the dream teammate he would have loved to play with

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has revealed the one player he would have loved to team up with.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Chase Center.
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Chase Center.

By Gianni Taina

Stephen Curry, one of the greatest players and shooters in NBA history, shared who his dream teammate would be. The Golden State Warriors star, holding the record for the most three-pointers made in league history with 3,841, has certainly set a high bar for future shooters.

A two-time NBA MVP, Curry has led the Warriors to four championships between 2014 and 2022, alongside a star-studded roster that has included Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul, among others. Despite sharing the court with some of the league’s biggest names, Curry revealed there’s one legend he would have loved to play with: Tim Duncan.

In an interview with his father, Dell Curry, on the “Heat Check” podcast in early July 2024, Curry revealed that Duncan, a five-time NBA champion and San Antonio Spurs legend, is his dream teammate.

Tim Duncan,” Curry said. “I don’t know Tim that well, but coach [Steve] Kerr mentioned there’s a lot of similarities between the way I approach leadership and development and culture in the locker room, the consistency around it, and the way that Tim handled his career. It’d be awesome to play with him”.

Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs posts up LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat in the second half during Game Three of the 2013 NBA Finals. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While Curry and Duncan never had the chance to team up, the two faced off a total of 21 times throughout their careers. Duncan, a Hall of Famer, holds a commanding 16-5 advantage in their head-to-head matchups.

Curry reflects on Duncan’s legacy with the Spurs

Duncan, who spent his entire 18-season career with the Spurs, is one of the few players to have devoted his career to just one franchise, winning five NBA championships in the process.

For Curry, who now shares that same loyalty to a single team with the Warriors, it’s one of the reasons he would have cherished the opportunity to play alongside Duncan.

When you have somebody that plays for the same franchise his whole career, again, he’s a guy that no matter at what point in your career you play with him, everybody has just amazing things to say about his leadership ability and his ability to lift an organization and a franchise like that for his entire career, Curry explained.

