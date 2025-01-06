When Golden State Warriors fans believed their team was regaining momentum, the first loss of 2025 revealed the challenges the squad is currently facing. A disappointing 129-99 defeat against the Sacramento Kings prompted Stephen Curry to deliver a candid message to his teammates about the road ahead.

A key focus for Curry was the Warriors’ lackluster performance in the opening quarter, where the Kings surged to a 15-point lead. Reflecting on the team’s struggles, Curry addressed the media post-game, emphasizing the importance of execution and leadership during critical moments.

“I don’t want to overreact to it, but you also have to address the execution that we didn’t do,” Curry said. “Obviously, I had a couple of turnovers in the first quarter, we were gifting them possessions, so it was just kind of a mindless first quarter that established their dominance, and we had no answer for it.”

Curry also pointed out the Warriors’ difficulty mounting comebacks, a recurring issue in recent games. “When you’re looking up and it’s a double-digit lead before the first timeout and 36-21, we’re not really built, especially with the situation, to have that crazy comeback,” Curry explained.

Brandin Podziemski 2 of the Golden State Warriors chats with Stephen Curry 30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Curry emphasizes the challenges of comebacks

The Warriors struggled to find their rhythm, and the Kings‘ dominant first quarter set the tone for Golden State’s loss. Reflecting on the game, Curry addressed the difficulties he and his teammates faced in attempting to mount a comeback after falling into a significant deficit.

“We haven’t shown that. And it’s just one of those things where you don’t want to be in that situation, especially in a back-to-back where the guys exerted a lot of energy last night to get that win,” Curry said, highlighting the physical toll and the team’s inability to close the gap.

Kerr offered a different perspective

While Curry expressed self-criticism, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr downplayed the significance of the loss. Addressing his players, Kerr framed the defeat as part of the natural ups and downs of an NBA season. “A loss is a loss. It’s not any more alarming than any other loss. This is the NBA these days,” Kerr stated.

He elaborated on the unpredictability of the modern game, adding, “It’s such a fast game and so many threes that there are just going to be nights where everything goes your way, or everything goes the other team’s way. I thought Sacramento was brilliant tonight. They played a fantastic game.”

