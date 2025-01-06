Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Wolverhampton will face off against Nottingham Forest in a key Matchday 20 fixture of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. USA fans can catch all the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Below is a breakdown of the kickoff times and where to watch the match.

Nottingham Forest‘s impressive campaign continues to defy expectations, as the Reds, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are now battling near the top of the table and chasing leaders Liverpool.

Following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, the Reds sit on 46 points, so Nottingham could close the gap to just six points with a win. Their next challenge comes against Wolverhampton, a team with a prime chance to capitalize on a rare slip from their relegation rivals and secure a crucial three points this Matchday.

When will the Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest match be played?

Wolverhampton take on Nottingham Forest this Monday, January 6, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.