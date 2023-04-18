The NBA is a star-studded league, and even some of the best teams in the league often struggle to retain their best players.

The NBA is a star-studded league, and as such, every team often strives to stack as much talent as they can. That's why LeBron James or Kevin Durant have drawn criticism for often teaming up with fellow All-Stars.

But the reality is that winning an NBA championship is extremely difficult, regardless of who you're playing with. So, even if you may not be a fan of Superteams, that trend isn't likely to change any time soon.

Moreover, sometimes stars change teams just because they've outgrown them or both parties are ready to move on. With that in mind, we'll talk about Damian Lillard and the best players who might switch sides next season.

NBA Stars Who Might Switch Teams Next Season

3. James Harden

Just when some claimed that James Harden had reached the backend of his prime, he responded by having one of his best seasons yet and leading the NBA in both total assists and assists per game.

It's clear that he's still got plenty of mileage left, but he might not be with the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer, regardless of how this season pans out. He's rumored to be interested in going back to Houston.

2. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's loyalty has been one of his most remarkable traits, but it's also been his Achilles heel. But finally, after all these years, it seems like the league's most loyal guy may have reached his limit.

Lillard has let it be known that he doesn't want to be a part of a rebuilding team at this point in his career. So, if the Portland Trail Blazers decide to go in that direction, that means he's no longer a part of their plans.

1. Draymond Green

There have been plenty of rumors about Draymond Green's future. He's openly discussed his desire to sign another lucrative deal before the end of his career, and that might not happen in the Bay area.

The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot, salary-cap-wise. Green has been a stalwart and a key contributor to their success, but they might decide he's not worth all that money at this point in his career, especially if GM Bob Myers is no longer around.