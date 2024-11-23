NBA News: Miami Heat’s Spoelstra issues strong warning about Dallas’ Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat are set to face the Dallas Mavericks this Sunday in a crucial matchup for both teams in the 2024-25 NBA season. Coach Erik Spoelstra weighed in on the strengths of their upcoming opponents, offering particular insight about Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

Coming off a commanding victory over the Philadelphia 76ers last Monday, the Miami Heat are brimming with renewed energy and optimism. However, their focus now shifts to the Dallas Mavericks, and head coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of the firepower they bring—particularly from NBA stars Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

“He has that Hall of Fame shooting that you always have to be aware of where he is on the court because he can ignite at any moment,” Spoelstra remarked about Thompson during a press conference on Saturday. “Klay is somebody that can get going in not much space or time.”

Spoelstra’s comments highlight the Heat’s plan to focus on limiting the scoring opportunities for Dallas’ stars, especially Thompson and Irving. While Luka Doncic is unavailable for Sunday’s game, Miami coach cautioned against underestimating the Mavericks.

“They played well in the few games that played without Doncic. They’re extremely dangerous either way, they had an impressive win last night,” Spoelstra said, referencing Dallas’ 123-120 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, which improved their season record to 9-7.

“Every single detail matters, even without Luka, Kyrie is an offense unto himself, the creativity and stress he can put on to a defense is real,” explained Erik about Irving. He also called for his team to carry their momentum forward. “We have to make sure we’re bringing it, playing with enthusiasm at home, and building on what we did the last time in front of our fans.”

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Jimmy Butler’s status uncertain

Jimmy Butler made a triumphant return to the court last Monday after missing several games with an ankle injury. The forward delivered an impressive performance against the 76ers, posting 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, reaffirming his importance to the team and revitalizing Miami’s hopes for the season.

However, his availability has once again become a concern for the Heat. Butler missed Saturday’s practice due to an illness and is listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s matchup against the Mavericks, according to the team’s official update on X.

Injury updates for Miami

In addition to Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat’s injury report released on Saturday includes updates on three other players. Dru Smith has been ruled out with a right knee bone bruise, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. is listed as “available.” Meanwhile, there’s encouraging news regarding Terry Rozier, who has made significant progress from his foot injury and is listed as “probable” for Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.