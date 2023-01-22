Once again, John Collins has been tied to multiple teams in potential trade rumors. So, here, we're going to discuss the three likeliest destinations for him.

All things considered, the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. Adding Dejounte Murray was supposed to take them to the next level, but that hasn't been the case.

There were rumors about coach Nate McMillan planning to resign, and there has been some discontent between the team and budding star Trae Young. That's a recipe for disaster right there.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For John Collins

3. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have struggled throughout the season and adding someone else who can carry the offensive load besides Devin Booker might as well be what they need to straighten the ship.

They could try and land the athletic combo/forward by finally getting rid of Jae Crowder, adding Cameron Payne and Dario Saric to match salaries. The Hawks would get two versatile defenders and shooters in return.

2. Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward hasn't panned out for the Charlotte Hornets, and Kelly Oubre Jr. is out indefinitely with an injury. Add Miles Bridges' uncertain future to the mix, and the need for a small forward is evident.

Moreover, Collins would thrive next to LaMelo Ball, a guy who'd put the basketball just where he needs it. He's a high-flying athletic freak and a better player compared to Bridges, who took his game to a whole new level upon Ball's arrival.

1. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are looking to stay competitive and gather appealing pieces who're not a good fit somewhere else. And pairing Collins with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler would give them plenty of size and versatility.

In return, the Hawks would land two players who are a much better fit to their needs right now: Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. They'd get two sharpshooting wings who can hold their own in defense, so it would be a win-win scenario.