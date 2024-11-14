NBA News: Sixers may have found key partner for Joel Embiid, Paul George amid losing streak

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a setback in their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with both Paul George and Joel Embiid unavailable. Despite the loss, the team may have uncovered a new key contributor for the grind of the NBA regular season.

The Philadelphia 76ers ‘ fan base has little to cheer about as the team adds another loss to its record in the NBA regular season. Missing key players like Paul George and Joel Embiid , the Sixers’ struggles persist. However, amidst the disappointment, a new beacon of hope may have emerged: Jared McCain.

With a 2-9 record after 11 games, including a 0-1 start in the NBA Cup Group Stage, the Sixers are enduring a rough patch. Just two games ago, a narrow victory over the Charlotte Hornets suggested a possible turnaround with George back in the lineup. But in his absence, and with Embiid only recently returning, Philadelphia has yet to regain its footing.

Despite the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, rookie Jared McCain delivered a standout performance. The Sixers’ 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft showcased his potential, scoring a career-high 34 points in 38 minutes. McCain was efficient and composed, going 12-of-26 from the field, 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-of-4 at the free-throw line. He also dished out 10 assists and pulled down two offensive rebounds, proving to be a multifaceted threat.

Reflecting on his draft position, McCain expressed confidence in his abilities: “You’d be lying if you think that I believe there are 15 guys better than me [in this draft] … you have to go in the NBA and think, ‘I’m the best player,’ every time I step on the court.”

Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks to pass the ball during the first half of a preseason exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 7, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

His post-game comments also revealed a competitive mindset: “Anytime I step on the floor, even if it’s against someone like Donovan Mitchell, I have to believe I’m the best player. There’s no way I can play well if I don’t have that belief.”

Nick Nurse praises McCain’s development

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was quick to commend McCain’s performance, describing it as a highlight in an otherwise tough loss. “Another great game for [Jared],” Nurse said. “Probably the biggest thing was the 10 assists for me … he did a good job of getting the ball to others and creating opportunities. That’s pretty fast learning.”

Nurse acknowledged McCain’s evolution as a player: “He’s taking his opportunities. Early on, I wasn’t sure about his feel for playing the game the right way. But he’s gained confidence and played really well. He’s certainly a super bright spot.”

A closer look at McCain’s rookie numbers

While Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 20 points against Cleveland, it was McCain who stole the show with his electrifying play. His ability to lead the team offensively and orchestrate plays offers a glimmer of hope for a struggling Sixers squad.

In his first NBA season, McCain has already made an impact, scoring 149 points in 208 minutes across multiple games. He’s shooting 53-of-116 from the field, 20-of-52 from three-point range, and remains flawless from the free-throw line at 23-of-23. Additionally, McCain has tallied 25 assists and grabbed 23 rebounds, underscoring his well-rounded game.

While the Sixers have significant challenges to address, Jared McCain’s emergence is a silver lining. If the rookie continues to develop at this pace, Philadelphia may have found a cornerstone for its future.