It took them long, but the Los Angeles Lakers seem to finally have a deal in place to move on from Russell Westbrook.

Things haven't gone exactly to plan for Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles. When the Lakers traded for him in 2021, they expected him to be the missing piece in the puzzle to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win another NBA title.

However, their first season together was, to put it lightly, a huge disaster. Brodie struggled on both ends of the floor, the Purple and Gold failed to make the playoffs and Frank Vogel was fired.

Things changed a bit this season, with Westbrook showing a better version of himself coming off the bench. However, it looks like the Lakers haven't given up hope of trading him all this time and finally found a way to do so.

NBA Rumors: Lakers have deal in place to trade Russell Westbrook

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are in talks to send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba,"Shams tweeted.

"Ongoing discussions have included Utah's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as part of the potential three-team deal to the Lakers, sources said. Sides are working through pick protections and additional draft compensation too, per sources," Charania added.

However, this wouldn't be the end of story for Russ. Chris Haynes reports that Westbrook will probably be bought out by the Jazz, so he would become a free agent.