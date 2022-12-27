With all speculation about Trae Young's future away from the Atlanta Hawks, oddsmakers think of the Dallas Mavericks as the likeliest destination for the All-Star guard.

Four years ago, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks swapped rising stars in one of the few win-win trades in NBA history. Luka Doncic was a Hawk for a couple of minutes before switching places with Mavs first-round pick, Trae Young.

Their names have been tangled up ever since, with both drawing comparisons to the other left and right. They both have made history of their own with their respective franchises and figure to be two of the most prominent players in the league for years to come.

But what if, instead of rivals, they were teammates? According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Dalton Trigg, that's a real possibility, as oddsmakers believe the Mavericks could make a trade for the disgruntled Hawks star.

NBA Rumors: Oddsmakers Think Mavericks Will Trade For Trae Young

(via Sports Illustrated)

"When surveying the NBA landscape for potential trade opportunities, the idea of Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young becoming available has us intrigued. The Mavs drafted Young in the 2018 NBA Draft before trading him to the Hawks for Luka Doncic. What if they traded for Young this time to create a star-studded backcourt with Doncic in Dallas?

As crazy as it may seem, oddsmakers agree with us that this is a possibility to keep an eye on going forward. According to SportsBetting.ag, the Mavs have the top odds of being Young’s next team at +250. The Miami Heat are second at +350, and the Boston Celtics are third at +400."

It's not the first time that we hear Young and the Hawks aren't seeing eye-to-eye, and his competitive nature could drive him away from Georgia. Should that be the case, then the Mavs are most definitely a team to look out for in his sweepstakes.

Jason Kidd's team is in dire need of another playmaker and a scorer who could take some pressure off Doncic, and Young fits both boxes. Of course, defense will be a concern, but you don't hesitate when you have the chance to pair two generational scorers in their early 20s.