The Golden State Warriors are looking at the buyout market to potentially sign a player they've been quite familiar with in years past.

The Golden State Warriors are having a hard time living up to their defending champion status. Stephen Curry's injuries and some terrible defense on the road have held Steve Kerr's team back more often than not.

They failed to make a big splash in the trade deadline, although they managed to bring back defensive star Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers, but he'll miss at least another month while healing a core injury.

However, they could still make some noise in the buyout market, as the latest reports state that they have shown an interest in a very familiar foe, a guy they faced multiple times in the NBA Finals: Kevin Love.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Are Interested In Kevin Love

"Along with the Heat, keep an eye on the Warriors and Celtics when it comes to Love’s next destination," Hoops Wire's Sam Amico reported. "He is a childhood friend of Warriors star guard Klay Thompson. It would not be a surprise if Thompson tried to recruit him."

Steph Curry Still Has Faith In His Team

With or without Love, Curry isn't ready to give up on this team right now. He knows they've fallen short of the expectations, but he knows he can turn things up a notch if they make the playoffs:

“I know we’re a different team than we were last year,” Curry told The Athletic. “I know we’ve got different challenges than we had last year, but we’ve still proven that if we’re healthy come playoff time, if we have a shot to get into a series, we’re a tough out. So that’s where all the optimism is until proven differently.”

The Dubs have championship DNA and are a proven team in seven-game series. They're the last team you want to meet at any postseason stage. But they've been arguably the worst road team in the league this season, and there's only one-third of the regular-season left.