Right in the middle of a four-game schedule at home for the Chicago Bulls, the team managed by Billy Donovan will face the Detroit Pistons with a full injury list. Here, find out if Alex Caruso will play in this regular-season game at the United Center.

The Chicago Bulls were thought to be one of the toughest teams in the Eastern Conference, thanks to their stacked roster. However, injuries haven't stopped, and haven't allowed them to build up chemistry among Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and one of their key defenders, Alex Caruso.

In fact, the team managed by Billy Donovan sufferedLonzo Ball's season-ending injury, and subsequent surgery. Although he is trying to recover as quickly as he can, the rehab process for that kind of injury is slow and takes time to get back on the court.

That's probably one of the key reasons the Bulls hold the 10th place of the East with a record of 15 wins and 19 losses. Also, the lack of clutch players with good performances have gone from easy wins to tragic losses, especially at the United Center in Chicago.

Is Alex Caruso playing for the Chicago Bulls against the Detroit Pistons?

Alex Caruso could probably miss a fourth game in a row, after he entered the concussion protocol and sprained his shoulder in the middle of the game against the Atlanta Hawks, where he played for 11 minutes, and scored 5 points with 2 rebounds for the Chicago Bulls.

According to Rob Schaefer of Yahoo Sports, the 2020 NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers is on track to return to play for the Chicago Bulls against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center. Although according to the ESPN's Injury report, Caruso remains as out for this Friday night's clash.

Other Bulls' teammates such as Derrick Jones Jr due to a left ankle sprain, as well Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Coby White all remain as questionable for this matchup. Also, Lonzo Ball remains as out or unavailable for this game, as he continues to recover in order to return to practice with the team.