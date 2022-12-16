With Kyle Kuzma reportedly on the trade block, we take a look at the top three teams most likely to make a run at the former NBA champion.

Back in his rookie season, most of us thought of Kyle Kuzma as the steal of the draft. He was the most poised young player in the Los Angeles Lakers, even though he didn't come with the same hype or praise.

That was evident to the front office as well. After a couple of seasons, they decided to shut down their rebuilding project and enter win-now mode by trading for Anthony Davis, keeping Kuzma despite the roster overhaul.

Now, it's become evident that Kuzma will never be the superstar some thought he'd be. However, he's still a serviceable and versatile veteran who could help multiple contenders. So, now that he could be on the trade block, let's take a look at his 3 likeliest destinations.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Destinations For Kyle Kuzma

3. Atlanta Hawks

John Collins continues to be on the trade block, and it's become clear that this team needs a bit of a shakeup. Trading Collins for Kuzma straight up wouldn't exactly make them a lot better, but he's a slightly better fit for them.

Kuzma can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, and he's also better at defending the perimeter. The Atlanta Hawks have a plethora of young players they could use to sweeten the deal as well.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reached out to the Washington Wizards to inquire about Kuzma's availability. This comes as no surprise, as he fits their character mold and also their needs on the court.

T.J. Warren has been unimpressive, and they sure need another bruiser who could help them on the glass, create his own shot, and take some pressure off Kevin Durant's shoulders. He's by no means a lockdown stopper, but he'd also be a defensive upgrade.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers sure regret that Russell Westbrook trade, and the first thing they need to do to right that wrong is getting Kyle Kuzma back. He's never hidden his love for L.A., so he would be back in a heartbeat.

Kuzma acknowledged that playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis hampered his development. But then again, he knows he'll always have a bigger shot at winning a ring in the purple and gold.