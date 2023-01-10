NBA teams will leave no stone unturned to find the best sharpshooters out there. Fortunately for them, there will be plenty of those up for grabs before the trade deadline.

Even if Gregg Popovich isn't a fan of it, today's NBA needs you to find some good shooters. Every team needs a guy who can pull up from all over the court and knock down shots from beyond the arc, even if it's not Stephen Curry.

The game has changed and has shifted toward the perimeter. Those heavy-footed, old-school big men who can only play above and below the rim have become an offensive liability, and teams are looking for bigs who can stretch the floor now.

That's why sharpshooters have become such a valuable trade chip in today's game. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top three-point shooters that could be available ahead of the trade deadline.

NBA Rumors: 3 Best Shooters Likely To Be Available

3. Tim Hardaway Jr

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s tenure with the Dallas Mavericks is reportedly coming to an end. Jason Kidd has made him available in trade talks, which isn't unsurprising considering their desperate need for depth.

While he's been injury-prone over the past couple of years, and it seems like he's lost his first step, Tim Hardaway Jr. is still a lights-out shooter. He's on a reasonable contract and is most definitely worth the risk.

2. Buddy Hield

Against all odds, the Indiana Pacers have held on to Buddy Hield, but that doesn't mean he's a part of their plans going forward. They're looking to get younger and more athletic, so he doesn't fit their timeline.

Hield has become one of the most efficient volume shooters in the past couple of decades. He can knock down shots from all over the court and has an elite ability to create separation over his defender.

1. Gary Trent Jr

The Toronto Raptors are most likely going to blow up the roster and hit the drawing board again. That means Gary Trent Jr. could be on the trade block, even though he's not old or making a lot of money.

Trent Jr. has one of the quickest triggers in the league, and he can also hold his own as a solid perimeter defender. While he's often overlooked, multiple championship contenders could benefit from his 3-and-D skill set.