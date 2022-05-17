The Brooklyn Nets aren't completely sold on Kyrie Irving. That's why here, we discuss a trade that could send him to the Los Angeles Clippers for next season.

The Brooklyn Nets have a tough call to make in the offseason. They can try and convince Kyrie Irving to sign a short-term deal and risk one of his tantrums, or sign him to a long-term deal and risk him not being available to play.

Nets GM Sean Marks has repeatedly stated that all they want is players who are truly committed to the franchise. And while Kyrie has publically said that he is, his actions have said otherwise since arriving in Brooklyn.

That's why some insiders believe that it would be better for them to try and explore the trade market for him. Kevin Durant might not like it, but the Los Angeles Clippers would make sense as a destination.

NBA Rumors: The Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To The Clippers

(Transcript via Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report)

"Irving could be one of the most fascinating free-agency cases we've seen in years. Going off pure talent alone, he's the best player in this class. Irving's a 30-year-old wizard of a point guard who averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals with a true shooting mark of 59.2 percent as a second option.

Of course, everything with Irving seems to be complicated, and teams should be wary of giving him a full four-year max (or five, if you're Brooklyn). Be it injuries or his stance against receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving hasn't played more than 67 games in a season since 2016-17 when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Irving has stated on record that he won't leave Kevin Durant, one has to wonder if the Nets actually want to keep him if the cost is a full five-year, $245 million max deal. If Brooklyn is looking for a trade partner that would be willing to take a gamble on Irving for all-in pursuit for a title, the Clippers would be an intriguing option.

Joining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would presumably be an attractive destination for Irving, who would also be reunited with former head coach Tyronn Lue.For Brooklyn, getting back a collection of starters and role players (a package of Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard would make the money work) to place next to Durant should at least be considered as well, especially if Ben Simmons can return to be the team's starting point guard. Irving will almost certainly be staying in Brooklyn on some sort of deal, although the Clippers make sense should either side want a split."

Obviously, parting ways with one of the most talented players in the game will be a tough pill to swallow. But Irving hasn't shown the Nets that he can be trusted, so this might as well be the safest bet for them.