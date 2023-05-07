Jokic continues to break records and establish new personal bests that he will surely break later. Check here his new playoff record.

Nikola Jokic knows that the series against the Phoenix Suns will now be tighter than before as they are now tied 2-2 after losing Game 4 by 124-129.

But the good news is that the Denver Nuggets are still big favorites to go far in the playoffs, although the Suns still have time to win the series, it is unlikely that the Nuggets will be eliminated.

The Nuggets were lethal during the first games of the series but after having a 2-1 lead over the Suns they relaxed and that was a determining factor in losing this game.

What personal record did Jokic set after losing Game 4 to the Suns?

Nikola Jokic's new record is a postseason career high with 53 points in a single game, prior to that mark he had scored 43 points as career high twice against the Spurs on April 25, 2019 and April 23, 2023 against the Timberwolves .

It's been a long time since Jokic's first playoff game, in 2019 it was his postseason debut scoring just 10 points. So far his playoff record is 27 wins and 30 losses (after Game 4 lost).

Jokic is one of the few centers to reach 39 double-double in less than five seasons, plus he has 9 triple doubles.

**stats source: basketball-reference.com