The best moment of the year is drawing nearer. With just a few games to go in the regular season, the NBA playoffs are looming around. That also means we'll get to know the award winners soon.

Needless to say, the prize that always gives the most to talk about is the Most Valuated Player. It creates a lot of debate before the winner is announced, and especially after we know who has the upper hand.

Unsurprisingly, the MVP race is once again a hot topic of discussion around the league. Warriors star Draymond Green recently opened up on this matter, claiming that Joel Embiid's competitor shouldn't be Nikola Jokic.

Draymond Green snubs Jokic, explains who should compete with Embiid for MVP

"Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo is who I feel like the MVP race has come down to," Green said on his podcast The Draymond Green Show. "Joker (Nikola Jokic), incredible year, as of late he's slipped and those guys have continued to ascend. As of late the Denver Nuggets have slipped and those two teams have continued to ascend. Both players are absolutely amazing.

"(...) Right now in the MVP race, I think it's Joel. I think it's Joel's award to lose. I think the way he loses that award is his team starts losing because Joel's going to put up Joel numbers, Joel gonna do what Joel has been doing. It's Joel's award to lose... Joel should get his first MVP this year. I don't expect Philly to hit some crazy losing streak. And be that they won't do that, it should be Joel's to lose."

Many agree with Green, especially since the Sixers star has already been snubbed for the Nuggets man in the last two seasons. Whether Jokic gets dethroned by Embiid or Giannis remains to be seen, but all three of them are definitely in the MVP race.