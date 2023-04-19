The Warriors big man is in the eye of the storm after stepping on the chest of Domanta Sabonis, but Shaquille O’Neal had his back.

The playoff series between the Warriors and Kings is getting ugly. Not only is Golden State a bit desperate after losing the first two games, but we’re also starting to witness some animosity between their players.

Things heated up in Game Two when Draymond Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis, in an episode that cost him a one-game suspension for the third game of the first-round series.

While many are horrified by Green’s attitude, NBA legend and current analyst Shaquille O’Neal understands him. In fact, the former Lakers star said he would have done the same thing than Green.

Shaq says he would have also stomped on Sabonis

"I'd do the same thing. I really would. Don't be grabbing me," Shaq said, via Fox News. "What am I gonna do? Like, if I stay there and just try to run forward, I'll fall. You gotta get him up off you. And if you get him up off you and you in the way, you might get stomped on. Was it a dirty play? Of course it was a dirty play. ... If you don't grab me, this won't happen."

Shaq has a point, Sabonis started everything by grabbing Green’s leg. That said, what the Warriors star did was completely wrong and dangerous. Now he’ll have to face the consequences by missing a crucial Game Three for his team.