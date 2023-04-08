Los Angeles Clippers will visit Phoenix Suns for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Phoenix Suns will receive Los Angeles Clippers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the last game of the regular season and as incredible as it may seem, not everything is yet defined in the Western Conference, where there are four teams fighting for the Playoff positions, one of which is precisely the Los Angeles Clippers, who occupy the 6th and last postseason spot, which of course they seek to retain.

It will not be easy at all since their neighbors Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans follow them very closely and a loss could cost them their place in the postseason and force them to play the Play-in. They cannot allow it, but they will have a tough game since their rivals will be the tough Phoenix Suns, contenders for the title, although the Clippers have the advantage that the Arizona team will not play for nothing since regardless of the result they will not change their position.

When will Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will take place this Sunday, April 9 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSAZ.

