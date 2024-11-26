NBA News: Jaylen Brown believes Celtics teammate deserves 6th Man of the Year trophy

The Boston Celtics continue to solidify their status as one of the NBA’s top contenders. Their emphatic 126-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers showcased the team’s depth, prompting Jaylen Brown to endorse one of his teammates for the league’s 6th Man of the Year award following an electrifying performance.

Hours before tip-off, Brown responded to a social media post highlighting Payton Pritchard’s impressive stats and labeling him as a “Sixth Man of the Year front-runner.” Brown simply commented, “easily.” On the court, Pritchard proved him right.

Coming off the bench, Pritchard tied Jayson Tatum as the team’s leading scorer with 20 points while adding four assists, two steals, and two rebounds. He also drained six three-pointers, setting a career-high for three-pointers made in a single game.

After the game, Brown reiterated his support for Pritchard’s 6th Man candidacy. “I mean, it’s early in the season, but Payton’s been balling,” Brown said. “He’s been a superstar in his role all season long. He’s always been a hardworking guy that shows up early, puts his work in, but now it’s like we’re really starting to see the growth. I think Payton could be significant on any other team. He accepts his role and he has been fantastic for us.”

Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Joe Mazzulla on the bench’s impact

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla emphasized the importance of having a strong bench and how it complements the team’s stars. “The other guys on the court — Jayson, Jaylen, Jrue, Derrick, KP — they understand that those guys take the pressure off them,” Mazzulla said about his bench contributors.

“Those guys are able to give us a different look,” he added. “I like the fact that our team has an understanding that everyone’s got a role, everyone’s got a strength. We can go to different frequencies.”

Payton Pritchard on his role

Despite the buzz surrounding his 6th Man of the Year candidacy, Pritchard remains focused on his role in the team’s success. “We’re just trying to play the right basketball,” Pritchard said. “They know if our guys help and we’re open, they should kick the ball and let him take the open shot instead of forcing something up.”

“I feel like we’ve got great rhythm as a team,” he continued. “We understand that if you attack the paint, two on the ball, kick it. Everyone is capable of knocking down shots, and if you’re shooting at the rim, you’ve got to finish. Basketball is really simple when you make it like that.”