How LeBron James still dominates the NBA at nearly 40: Former Lakers teammate reveals the secret

As he embarks on his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James continues to impress fans with his stellar performances week after week. Beyond his undeniable talent, it’s his competitive spirit and dedication that fuel his drive on the court. However, there’s another key factor to his enduring excellence, one that former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo knows all too well.

“I’ve never seen anybody take care of their body like him,” Rondo said in a recent interview on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “Rest and diet, I mean, the little cliché things, he does them all. The way he lifts, the way he goes at the weight room, the way he attacks his on-court and off-court workouts-it’s professional.”

Rondo, who played alongside LeBron on the Lakers from 2018 to 2020, where they won an NBA championship together, witnessed firsthand how seriously LeBron took his physical preparation. “If you spend that type of money on your body, and when no one’s looking, you’re still doing the right thing, then you’re able to stay in shape and have the longevity to a career like his… I saw it every day in his regimen. He was very disciplined.”

LeBron’s extra effort sets him apart

Rondo explained that LeBron‘s success goes beyond mere talent. “He goes above and beyond what the average player—or even some great NBA players—have done,” he said. “The skill, the knowledge, and the know-how. It makes him super, upper-echelon, you know what I mean? It’s that discipline that takes you to a whole other level… I mean, obviously, he’s arguably the greatest player of all time.”

Rondo also pointed to LeBron’s ability to adapt despite his age. “These young guys coming in are more athletic and explosive. Yet, he’s still able to manipulate the game, get to his spots, and outsmart everybody,” Rondo remarked. “Dropping four triple-doubles in a row? Things like that.”

LeBron James #23 and Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during a 124-115 loss to the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James’ performance in the 2024-25 season

As Rondo mentioned, LeBron continues to perform at a high level even as he approaches his 40s. This season, James ranks as the 22nd-leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 23.6 points per game. But it doesn’t end there: LeBron has played in all 16 of the Lakers’ games this season and is among the top 25 players in minutes played, averaging 35.3 minutes per game. This not only highlights his exceptional physical condition but also underscores his crucial role in the Lakers’ success.

How long can LeBron James keep playing in the NBA?

LeBron James is currently the longest-tenured player in the NBA. He will turn 40 on December 30, ahead of other players of his age, such as San Antonio Spurs’ Chris Paul and Charlotte Hornets’ Taj Gibson. However, LeBron is far from breaking records for longevity in the league.

The oldest player to ever play in the NBA was Nat Hickey, who in 1948 played his final game just days shy of his 46th birthday. In the modern era of basketball, the record for the longest career belongs to Vince Carter, who retired at the age of 44. Still, LeBron’s exceptional level of play has sparked discussions about how much longer he could continue to defy time.