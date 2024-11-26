NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson offers strong self-criticism despite win over Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens continue to march steadily toward their goal of reaching a new Super Bowl, adding another victory to their season in the NFL. The latest team to fall to them was none other than the Los Angeles Chargers, with solid performances on both offense and defense. However, their star QB, Lamar Jackson, hinted that there is still room for improvement.

The visit of John Harbaugh’s team to SoFi Stadium resulted in a positive outcome, ending with a 30-23 victory. With this win, the Ravens solidify their position as strong contenders in the AFC North and, perhaps, keep their playoff hopes alive.

Despite the solid performance by the team, Lamar Jackson knows there is still room for improvement. After the game, he spoke with the media, making a clear point about his own performance against the Chargers: “We got to get back in the groove and start games off the right way,” Jackson said after the game, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

“I feel like some of my passes early were off and I was ticked off,” the QB also added. “But we have a great running back, offensive line and helped them get in the groove and we kept our foot on the gas.”

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens dodges a tackle against Teair Tart #90 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

After the victory in Inglewood, Baltimore reached eight wins on the season, with four losses. Next week, they will host the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

The sibling rivalry went to John

The last Monday Night Football game had a rather peculiar twist: on the Chargers’ sideline was Jim Harbaugh, while John Harbaugh was on the Ravens’ sideline. The victory ultimately went to John, and Lamar Jackson shared his thoughts on this situation.

“It means a lot. With me being a big brother, I can’t lose to my little brother,” Jackson said via the Associated Press. “That’s what I believe going into the game he was thinking about that a lot. We came out victorious today.”

The clash between the two brothers was a rematch of the Super Bowl, where both Harbaughs faced off as head coaches of the Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach John Harbaugh (R) of the Baltimore Ravens hugs his brother head coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Los Angeles Chargers after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

John Harbaugh expressed satisfaction following the victory

The Ravens’ performance was more than satisfying on the night in Los Angeles, and head coach John Harbaugh made that clear after the game in his conversation with the press.

“This is a big win for our guys. I’m proud of the way they came out and responded. We were down 10-0 and our guys stepped up,” Harbaugh said. “They really didn’t flinch and kept fighting. They locked in on the details and played good, winning football.”

Another person who was pleased with his team’s performance was none other than Derrick Henry: “It definitely added a spark, you know, got us some momentum on our side and be able to get in there and get in the end zone,” Henry said. “It just happened that we were able to get a drive together and finish a drive with points and get us going.”