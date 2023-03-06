Memphis Grizzlies will visit Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

After this throughout the regular season fighting to reach the qualification position for the Play-in and having a positive record, the Los Angeles Lakers have achieved a good number of victories and are now getting closer to the long-awaited 10th place. but of course, for this they must obtain victories.

And it won't be easy at all since their rivals are one of the best teams of the season. The Memphis Grizzlies have a 38-25 record, the second best in the entire NBA and of course they want to stay on top. However, they will have the disadvantage of having their main star, Ja Morant, who was suspended, which could be an advantage for the Lakers.

When will Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Lakers, California this Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers in the United States on: TNT.

